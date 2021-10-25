Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

