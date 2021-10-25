British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy acquired 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 483.80 ($6.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 514.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 513.63. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

