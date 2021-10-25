Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.