Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $4.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the lowest is $3.69. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

DE traded up $12.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,868. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $221.73 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

