Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.45 on Monday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insmed by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.