Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Announce $7.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings per share of $7.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.92. Nucor reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.59 to $23.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $17.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

NUE traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. 33,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,568. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,078 shares of company stock valued at $13,400,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

