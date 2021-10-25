Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.82. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.12. 1,684,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

