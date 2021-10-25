Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

