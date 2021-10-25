Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.76 Million

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post sales of $221.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.97 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $901.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.67 million to $908.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $995.75 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

