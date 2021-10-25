Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,318,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

