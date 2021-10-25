Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.24.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.