Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

