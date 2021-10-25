Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $273.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

