Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Target Price at $163.44

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.44.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.