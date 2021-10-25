Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Target Price at $163.44

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.