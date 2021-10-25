Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 581

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 581 ($7.59).

BME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of BME traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 617.40 ($8.07). 1,309,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 574.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 564.34. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 620.80 ($8.11). The stock has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

