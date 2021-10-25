Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.65

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 90,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

