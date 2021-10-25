Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT at GBX 3,722

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,722 ($48.63).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366.

DGE stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,620.50 ($47.30). 2,137,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,009. The company has a market cap of £84.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,538.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,432.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

