Brokerages Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Materialise by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 254,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $22.17 on Friday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

