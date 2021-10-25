Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Price Target at $67.17

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

