Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Price Target at C$43.44

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLC. Cormark boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PLC traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,075. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$27.02 and a 52-week high of C$38.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.