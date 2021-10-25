Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $56.33

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,982,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,355,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

