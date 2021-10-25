Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Target Price at C$147.14

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.14.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

TRI traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$147.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,979. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$99.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.03. The stock has a market cap of C$73.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$145.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

