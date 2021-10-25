Brokerages Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target at $21.19

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

UE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. 537,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,821. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.