Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

