Brokers Issue Forecasts for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Landstar System stock opened at $174.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. Landstar System has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

