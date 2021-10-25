Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

