Bruker (BRKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $78.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.