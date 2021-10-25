Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.83 and last traded at $47.84. 788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $934.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

