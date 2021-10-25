BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.59. 67,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,467. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.