BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 441,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,996,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 5.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.