Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg Sells 400 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BG opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.