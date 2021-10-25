Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $349.50 Average PT from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BURL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.19 and its 200 day moving average is $315.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

