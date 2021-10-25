Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $253,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $73,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $26,373,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $24,061,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $278.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.27. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

