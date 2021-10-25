BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.35

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 257798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

