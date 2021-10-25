C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

