C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.19. 1,176,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,061. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

