Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Cabot worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 45.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cabot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

