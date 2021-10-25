Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.