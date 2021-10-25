Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.61.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $169.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.