California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.54 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,394,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBH opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

