California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of 1Life Healthcare worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 170,241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

