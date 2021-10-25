California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,012 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $1,308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 37.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $173.20 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.