California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 55,667 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Envestnet worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Envestnet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.