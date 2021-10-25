California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,911 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

