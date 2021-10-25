Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.45 on Monday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $724.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

