Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.04

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 56870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after buying an additional 470,974 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,815,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

