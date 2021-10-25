Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Boosted by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $40.70 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

