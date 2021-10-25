Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Senior Officer Tina Whyte Sells 50,000 Shares

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

