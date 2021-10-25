Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Senior Officer Tina Whyte Sells 50,000 Shares

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile
