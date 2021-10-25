Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $65.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

CDPYF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.1478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

