Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.18.

Shares of CP opened at C$94.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.02. The stock has a market cap of C$62.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$78.36 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

